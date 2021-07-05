thousands-of-fans-storm-stadium-as-super-eagles-legends-okocha,-nwankwo,-others-reunite-to-play-tough-game

Fans troop out in their numbers to watch some Super Eagles legends make their return to the football pitch

Led by Okocha and Kanu, the Nigerian football legends took part in a football exhibition at the 2nd edition of the ACTDF, an initiative of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project

The event which was held in Bauchi and lived up to its billings also witnessed some ex-African football superstars and top Nigerian celebrities

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Thousands of fans stormed the Tafawa Balewa stadium in Bauchi state to see some of Nigeria’s football legends make a return to the pitch.

Thousands of Fans Storm Stadium as Super Eagles Icons Reunite For Football Exhibition

.

Led by Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Nwankwo Kanu, the Nigerian football legends took part in a football exhibition at the 2nd edition of the ACTDF, an initiative of the Noah Dallaji Legacy Project.

Super Eagles legends Okocha, Nwankwo, Taribo West, others reunite for football exhibition in Bauchi state

.

The event which lived up to its billings also witnessed some ex-African football superstars and top Nigerian celebrities.

Aside Okocha and Kanu, in attendance were the likes of Lua Lua, Fadiga, Appiah, Diouf, Amokachi, Babayaro, Eguavoen, Babangida, and more.

Amokachi, Peter Okoye storm Bauchi for football exhibition

.

Others include Peter Okoye of PSquare, Waje, Ricardo Banks, Kaffy, Timi Dakolo, Emeka Rollas, Abubakar among many other stars.

Football stars and celebrities line up for football exhibition

.

Before the game, the team was well received at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi Alhaji Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu who offered his royal blessings.

The brain behind the football hunt Noah Dallaji celebrates a goal at the football exhibition

.

Shortly after the game, Engineer Noah Dallaji, the brain behind the football talent hunt, described the outing as a fulfillment of a long-held passion, which has come to reality.

Ex-Nigerian international, African football legends, celebrities line up for football exhibition.

.

Dallaji said the programme advances ACTDF’s vision and mission to discover and develop Nigerian talents, with the ultimate aim of developing the country.

Earlier, . reported that former Super Eagles forward and coach Daniel Amokachi has posted an awesome video of himself and other Nigerian football legends chilling inside the plane while traveling to Bauchi.

While sitting with former Arsenal star Kanu Nwankwo, Taribo West was jokingly revealing the destination the plane was going to and his words made his former teammates laughed.

According to the video posted by Daniel Amokachi on Instagram, the 48-year-old jokingly stated that Taribo West also needs deliverance.

Nwankwo Kanu was also entertained with the drama Taribo West put up inside the plane in what was an adorable video.

Also, . had reported how they were spotted together sharing amazing moments in the bus.

The superstars were headed for the second edition of the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation’s (ACTDF) talent hunt and mentoring programme billed for Bauchi.

Source: .