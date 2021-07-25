Thousands enjoy Latitude Festival after Covid cancels 2020 event – BBC News

image caption Latitude Festival opened on 23 July

The return of Latitude Festival as part of a government pilot means “the whole world is looking”, its organiser has said.

The event, at Henham Park near Southwold, Suffolk, went ahead with about 40,000 attendees, as part of the Events Research Programme.

Organiser Melvin Benn said it was “a dream come true” the four-day event, which started on Thursday, had been held.

Last year’s festival was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

image copyrightPA Media image caption Festival goers watched The Chemical Brothers headline the Obelisk Arena

image caption Wolf Alice performed on Friday night

Musical headliners include Bastille, Bombay Bicycle Club, Wolf Alice and The Chemical Brothers.

Mr Benn said he knew of technicians and support staff who had been “breaking down in tears” that they were able to work again, including the event’s stage manger, for whom this had been their first job in 16 months.

“The whole world is looking at Suffolk this weekend, this is really breaking ground,” he added.

image copyrightMike Page image caption The site is close to the Suffolk coast

image copyrightMike Page image caption People who attended had to provide evidence of a negative Covid test or double vaccination

Mr Benn said there had been some issues with having enough lorry drivers to bring in supplies but that his team had “just got things done”.

“It’s been incredibly challenging but remarkable none-the-less,” he added.

image caption There were long queues for people waiting to see the comedian and Strictly winner, Bill Bailey

image copyrightMike Page image caption It was the 15th time the Latitude Festival has taken place

