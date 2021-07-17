Home ENTERTAINMENT “Thought he was born again” – Fans reacts as Dbanj rocks lady while performing at Obi Cubana’s mums burial last night (video)
“Thought he was born again” – Fans reacts as Dbanj rocks lady while performing at Obi Cubana’s mums burial last night (video)

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
A video of popular Nigerian singer, Dbanj ‘aggressively rocking’ a lady during his performance at Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial has stirred reactions online.

The Nigerian singer who recently declared he’s born again and given his life to Christ performed at Obi Cubana’s mum’s burial in Oba, Anambra state last night.

The singing sensation entertained guests at the party as he puts up a beautiful performance of his hit song, fall in love. While he performed he rocked a lady who was on stage with him.

The video has however stirred reaction as social media, as netizens queries his claim of being born again.

An Instagram user @justgracie_14 wrote, “Dbanj don go collect back the life wey he give Christ o😂😂”.

@dj_eky wrote, “Las las D’banj don commot hand from Heavenly race..”

@heny_horlaa wrote, “I thought dbanj don give hin life to christ😮”

@queenite_collection wrote, “I thought dbanj don turn Born again naa😂😂😂Lori Iro😂😂😂”.

@abiodunosagie1 wrote, “Nor be this one give e life to Christ😂”.

See more reactions below,

Watch video below,

