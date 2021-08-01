By Olasunkanmi Akoni

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine, hale and hearty contrary to rumour of his death, according to Media Adviser to Tinubu, Mr Tunde Rahman.

Rahman made the clarification in a statement yesterday while reacting to the rumour that his principal was dead. He warned those wishing Tinubu evil or dead to be careful.

The statement read in part: “His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is fine. He is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization.

“Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.

Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.

“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.

“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty.”

