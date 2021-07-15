Home News Africa Those accusing NASS of tampering with Electoral Act Amendment report are rabble-rousers ― Lawan – bioreports
News Africa

Those accusing NASS of tampering with Electoral Act Amendment report are rabble-rousers ― Lawan – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
those-accusing-nass-of-tampering-with-electoral-act-amendment-report-are-rabble-rousers-―-lawan-–-bioreports
Says he received over 900 SMSs in a day on the Electoral Act
As INEC Committee lays Report on Electoral Act Amendment

By Henry Umoru

Those accusing NASS of tampering with Electoral Act Amendment report are rabble-rousers ― Lawan
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

THE President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan has described those accusing the leadership of the National Assembly, NASS, of tampering with the report on the Electoral Act Amendments as rabble-rousers, mischievous and misinformed.

Lawan has asked Nigerians who felt somehow or are aggrieved on the Electoral Act Amendment process to lobby their Senators and members of the House of Representatives, stressing that lobbying is part of democracy.

Recall that the Senate has been under attack for the removal of electronic transmission of results from the Electoral Act which is under amendment.

Speaking on Wednesday immediately after the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kano South laid the report of the Committee on the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill, 2021( SB, 122), Lawan said that there have been various accusations, insinuations that the leadership of the National Assembly has tampered with the report of the Committee.

He said that he received over 900 Text messages in a day when the issue came up recently.

Details later…

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gunmen murder Udala FC owner, Philip, manager, policemen...

Ekiti 2022: APC needs unity to defeat PDP...

FG Approves ₦309bn For Federal Road Contract –...

‘We’ll consider it’ — ICC responds as Igboho...

COVID-19 Delta variant: Don’t travel for Sallah, NCDC...

Gov Diri imposes dusk-to-dawn curfew on Bayelsa communities...

FG helpless, uninterested in dealing decisively with bandits,...

Reps mull pay-per-view, price reduction for DSTV, others...

Sanwo-Olu mourns as Lagos APC treasurer dies –...

Supreme Court retrains FG from ceding 17 oil...

Leave a Reply