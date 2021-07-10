Thor: Love & Thunder “Almost” Shouldn’t Be Made, Director Taika Waititi Says – GameSpot

Thor: Ragnarok was radically different from the two Thor films it followed. Director Taika Waititi is returning to the character for 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder, for which he recently wrapped shooting, but don’t expect it to be just more of the same, the director said in an interview with Empire magazine.

“Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy s*** in my life. I’ve lived like ten lifetimes,” Waititi told Empire. “But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Thor%3A%20Ragnarok%20Video%20Review%21″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”cbsinteractive.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https://secure-us.imrworldwide.com/cgi-bin/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https://s0.2mdn.net/instream/html5/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_2500,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,1000,1800,2500,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” tabindex=”0″> Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! “,”480″:”“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”Thor%3A%20Ragnarok%20Video%20Review%21″,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”cbsinteractive.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https://secure-us.imrworldwide.com/cgi-bin/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https://s0.2mdn.net/instream/html5/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,1000,1800,2500,3200,4000,8000,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_8000,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_2500,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https://mt-rv-v1.gamespot.com/vr/2017/10/20/10192017_GSU_ThorVideoReview_700,1000,1800,2500,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” tabindex=”0″> Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Now Playing: Thor: Ragnarok Video Review!

It’s crazy in the “it shouldn’t work, but does” sense, according to Waititi.

“If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense. It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love and Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

What can we expect from the film?

“There’ll be a lot more emotion in the film,” Waititi said before going into detail. “And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos [of Hemsworth’s bulked-up look].”

From a bird’s-eye-view, Waititi isn’t wrong. The film has Chris Hemsworth returning as Thor, of course, along with Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, but Natalie Portman will once again appear as Jane Foster, who will ultimately wield Mjolnir and become Thor herself. Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher, and Russell Crowe will appear as Zeus, possibly as a small cameo. Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan are confirmed to appear, and we’re expecting to see others as well. Even the “actor” versions of the characters are making an appearance–Luke Hemsworth, Matt Damon, and Sam Neill return as “actor” Thor, Loki, and Odin, with Melissa McCarthy joining as “actor” Hela.

Thor: Love & Thunder his theaters on May 6, 2022.