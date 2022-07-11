‘thor:-love-and-thunder’-rocks-the-box-office

Thor stole everyone’s thunder this weekend at the box office, solidifying another blockbuster performance for Marvel Studios, which continues to be the wildly profitable creative engine of Walt Disney Co.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the 29th feature film produced by Marvel Studios since it was acquired by Disney in 2009. The visually dazzling special-effects romp and homage to 1980s hair-metal excess, complete with a Guns N’ Roses soundtrack, grossed $143 million in North America and $159 million internationally this weekend, Disney said.