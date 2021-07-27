thompson-recalls-‘bird’s-eye-view’-of-insurrection

-
Deadline
How To Watch House Hearing On The Capitol Riot – Livestream & TV
More than six months after the attack on the U.S. Capitol, viewers will get to hear firsthand accounts of what happened on January 6 at the first hearing of a select House committee set up to investigate the insurrection. Broadcast and cable networks plan to carry all or parts of the first hearing of the […]
-
Axios
American Carissa Moore wins first-ever women’s Olympic gold in surfing
Team USA’s Carissa Moore won gold in the inaugural Olympic women’s surfing final, at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday.Of note: Brazil’s Italo Ferreira won the gold medal in the first-ever men’s Olympic surfing contest. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The surfing finals were brought forward a day due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nepartak, which caused some unpredictable surf.Moore, a four-time world champion surfer
-
Associated Press
Judge hears request for new trial in Mollie Tibbetts case
The lead investigator in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts expressed confidence Tuesday that the right man was convicted, rejecting defense claims that her abduction could be tied to two other local men. Division of Criminal Investigation agent Trent Vileta said that had they known, detectives searching for Tibbetts in 2018 would have looked into another woman’s claim that she’d been lured by a man from Tibbetts’ small hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, weeks earlier and held in a nearby home for sex trafficking. Vileta noted that Bahena Rivera partially confessed to stalking Tibbetts while she was out for a run, killing her and dumping her body in a cornfield, where he led investigators after a lengthy interrogation in August 2018.
-
MarketWatch
Biden announces end of U.S. combat mission in Iraq
President Joe Biden says the U.S. military’s combat mission in Iraq will conclude by the end of the year, setting out a more precise timeline for American forces to formally step back in their fight against the Islamic State organization in Iraq.
-
Reuters
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically delicate time for the Iraqi government and could be a boost for Baghdad. Kadhimi has faced increasing pressure from Iran-aligned parties and paramilitary groups who oppose the U.S. military role in the country.
-
Yahoo News Video
Capitol Police officer testifies about racial slurs of the insurrectionists
Warning: Graphic language is in the following video clip. During the House select committee’s first hearing on the Jan. 6 attack, Capitol Police Pfc. Harry Dunn testified about the racial slurs he heard as the insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. He said, “No one had ever called me a n***** while wearing the uniform.”
-
Storyful
Drone Offers Bird’s-Eye View Over Kentucky Highway Build
Picturesque drone footage shared to YouTube on July 17 offered up a bird’s-eye view of progress on a near-$50 million highway project close to Somerset, Kentucky.The project, which began in November, includes widening the KY 461 highway, as well as replacing two intersections; KY 461 at KY 80 and KY 461 at Valley Oak Drive.This footage was captured close to the intersection of KY 461 and Hal Rogers Parkway, by Kentucky native and keen photographer, Johnnie Nicholson, who shared it to his YouTube channel.With an expected finish date in June 2023, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced in April that work beginning that month on “milling and paving along the northbound KY 461 shoulder, beginning at the intersection of KY 80 and extending north to Buck Creek.”As of April, the project was estimated to come in at a cost of $49.4 million. Credit: Johnnie Nicholson via Storyful