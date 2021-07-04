thomas-tuchel-makes-decision-on-5-chelsea-transfers-as-3-players-depart-stamford-bridge

Tuchel is keen to bolster every department in his squad, with proven goalscorer and midfielder among the priorities

Chelsea look set for a busy summer transfer window as Thomas Tuchel plots to challenge for titles

The Blues have already lost nine players including Fikayo Tomori, Victor Moses, and Billy Gilmour who joined Norwich on loan

Thomas Tuchel has reportedly started to earmark key areas that need strengthening this summer as he looks to lead Chelsea to title glory next season.

Thomas Tuchel had an impressive start to life with Chelsea as he helped the club win the Champions League and finish in the top four. Photo: Getty Images.

The Blues have already lost nine players to different clubs, with Fikayo Tomori and Victor Moses among the highest-profile players to leave.

Tomori sealed a stunning permanent switch to AC Milan after the Italian giants opted to fork out the £25million on the defender’s release clause.

Moses, on the other hand, made a move to Russian top-flight side Spartak Moscow, with Billy Gilmour joining Premier League new boys Norwich City on a season-long loan.

Mirror UK reports more exits are expected to take place at the west London club in the coming weeks.

The publication claimed up to five players are set to depart, including Ross Barkley, Danny Drinkwater, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Michy Batshuayi, and Tammy Abraham.

Their exits are expected to boost Tuchel’s transfer kitty massively, forcing the German tactician to enter the market for fresh legs.

According to Football London, Tuchel is looking to sign at least four new players who are expected to bolster Chelsea’s squad in different areas in the team.

Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi was initially Chelsea’s top priority for the right-back position but Paris Saint-Germain seem to have won the race to sign him.

Other targets include Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane who is also wanted at Man United, Marquinhos of PSG, and Bayern Munich ace Niklas Sule.

West Ham superstar Declan Rice is also being considered, but reports suggest his valuation might put Chelsea off.

Having had a strong finish to the 2020/21 campaign, Tuchel is believed to be desperate to bring in more additions to help him challenge for more titles.

Meanwhile, . earlier reported that English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are on the trail of free agent Sergio Ramos who has seen off his contract with Spanish side Real Madrid, Mirror reports.

It was gathered that despite Paris Saint-Germain closing in on a deal for the 35-year-old, Arsenal and Chelsea are making underground moves to land the defender.

Following the player’s departure at the Santiago Bernabeu, both English teams are monitoring his situation and want his signature.

