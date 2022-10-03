Thomas Muller joins Lionel Messi in exclusive 2-man club after Bayern’s win over Leverkusen

A remarkable statistic, highlighting the long-standing creative brilliance of Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller, has come to the fore on Friday evening.

For those not aware, Bayern, and Muller, were back in action a short time ago.

In their latest Bundesliga outing, Julian Nagelsmann’s troops welcomed Bayer Leverkusen to the Allianz Arena, eyeing a return to winning ways on the back of a quartet of successive league fixtures without as much.

And, when all was said and done in Bavaria, get their domestic form firmly back on track is precisely what the evening’s hosts managed.

A dominant display ultimately culminated in Bayern emerging on the right side of a 4-0 scoreline, owing to goals on the part of all of Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane and Thomas Muller.

As alluded to above, though, it was in fact the creative exploits of the latter of these stars, rather than his goalscoring endeavours, which gave rise to quite the statistic post-match.

Alongside his latest goal, Muller added a 3rd assist of the Bundesliga campaign to his tally on Friday.

And, in the process, the German international joined seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi as the only other player to provide 100 assists across Europe’s top-5 leagues since the opening of the 2015/16 campaign.

Following his assist to Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller has tonight become only the second player (after Lionel Messi did the same less than a month ago) in the top 5 leagues to provide 100 assists since the start of the 2015/16 season.

