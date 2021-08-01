This week’s top stories: Titanium iPhone, iOS 15 beta changes, AAPL earnings, more – 9to5Mac

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 and watchOS 7.6.1 with important fixes, beta testing for iOS 15 continues, AAPL reports Q3 2021 earnings, and more.. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

iOS 14.7.1

Apple this week released iOS 14.7.1 to the public, bringing important bug fixes and security patches.

iOS 14.7.1 fixes an issue where iPhone models with Touch ID cannot unlock a paired Apple Watch using the Unlock with iPhone feature. This update also provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.

In addition to the Touch ID bug fix, the update addresses a security vulnerability that may have been actively exploited.

Learn more about the release of iOS 14.7.1 in our full coverage right here.

iOS 15 beta 4

For developers and public beta testers, Apple this week rolled out iOS 15 beta 4 as well as iPad OS 14 beta 4 and new betas of watchOS 8, tvOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

The updates continue to make changes to the controversial Safari redesign, a new widget option for Podcasts on the iPadOS home screen, and more. Check out the full roundup of what’s new right here.

AAPL earnings

On Tuesday, Apple reported its record settings earnings for Q3 2021. Apple reported $81.43 billion in revenue, up 36 percent year over year, and profit of $21.74 billion. It reported earnings-per-share of $1.30.

$39.57 billion: iPhone (Up 49.7% YOY)

$8.24 billion: Mac (Up 16.38% YOY)

$7.37 billion: iPad (Up 12% YOY)

$8.78 billion: Wearables, Home, and Accessories (Up 36.12% YOY)

$17.49 billion: Services (32.90% YOY)

These and the rest of this week’s top stories below.

iOS |

Apple releases new iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 public betas with latest Safari changes and more

What’s new in iOS 15 beta 4? Safari changes, Focus tweaks, and more

iPhone: How to enable and disable iCloud Private Relay in iOS 15

Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 with fix for Apple Watch unlock bug, more

iOS 15: Apple implementing security verification with selfies to validate ID cards in the Wallet app

Speculation that yesterday’s iOS security fix was for NSO exploit

WhatsApp for iOS adds multi-device compatibility for some beta users

Concept: Rethinking Safari in iOS 15 with the same core design principles and goals

iPhone |

Apple wins patent for in-screen Touch ID and Face ID

Hands-on: How Apple’s new iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack compares to Anker’s for on-the-go charging

Titanium iPhone body expected for next year’s Pro models – JP Morgan Chase

Apple highlights iPhone 12 film techniques to get forced perspective, DIY crane shot, more [Video]

Gurman: iPhone 13 event likely to be virtual as Apple delays return to in-person work

Apple Watch |

Apple releases watchOS 7.6.1 with ‘important security updates’ for Apple Watch

Mac |

When is Apple releasing a new MacBook Pro, and should you buy now or wait?

Apple releases macOS 11.5.1 with ‘important security updates’

Gurman: Face ID coming to Macs, all iPhones and iPads within a ‘couple of years’

Reports of M1 MacBook screen cracks occurring during normal usage

iPad |

Apple @ Work: iPadOS 15 gives the iPad a brighter future in the workplace

Poll: What feature of the rumored new iPad mini are you most excited about?

Rumor: Chinese supplier details iPad Air 5, iPad mini 6, and iPad 9 features

Report: Redesigned iPad mini 6 to feature larger 8.3-inch display

Apps |

Discord launches long-awaited Threads feature on iOS and Mac

WhatsApp for iOS adds multi-device compatibility for some beta users

How TikTok’s algorithm works: A fascinating and disturbing analysis

Amazon Alexa app adds ‘Ask Alexa’ widget for your iPhone home screen

Apple Stores |

Shopping guide: The ultimate directory of home furnishings in virtual Apple keynotes

Public sculpture coming to Apple Park Visitor Center next year invites you to tour the world’s deserts

Tesla vs Apple |

Elon Musk wanted to be Apple CEO, but Tim Cook dropped an F bomb on that idea [U: Musk denies]

Elon Musk criticizes Apple over ‘walled garden’ App Store, use of cobalt in batteries

AAPL Company |

Apple (AAPL) reports record Q3 2021 earnings: $81.4 billion revenue, up 36% YOY

YouTuber sends AirTag to Tim Cook, and Apple returns it with a letter

TSMC 2nm chip plans announced, a day after Intel said it could catch up

Kanye West breaks Apple Music streaming record with ‘Donda’ listening party livestream

Like Qualcomm, Intel now thinks it can beat Apple Silicon

