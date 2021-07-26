This week’s top stories: iOS 14.7 release, iPad mini and Apple external display reports, more – 9to5Mac

In this week’s top stories: Apple releases iOS 14.7, Apple’s plans for a new iPad mini and external display, the Pegasus spyware affecting the iPhone, and more. Read on for all of this week’s top stories and more.

Apple external display

9to5Mac exclusively reported this week that Apple is testing a new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and Neural Engine. The new display is being developed under the codename J327, but at this point, details about technical specifications are unclear.

iPad mini refresh

In addition to a report on Apple’s plans for a new external display, 9to5Mac also reported this week that Apple is planning a redesigned iPad mini with an A15 processor and USB-C port.

According to our sources, Apple is planning to use the A15 chip inside the new iPad mini, just like the new iPhones expected to be released later this year. The A15 chip will use the same 5-nanometer fabrication process as the A14. The new iPad mini will also feature USB-C connectivity on the bottom, the sources say, similar to the iPad Pro and the latest iPad Air

iOS 14.7 release

On Monday, Apple released iOS 14.7 to the public with a handful of changes and features. One of the biggest changes here is support for the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12. iOS 14.7 also brings support for merging two separate Apple Cards and creating one joint, co-owned account. This process will combine credit limits and can be found in the updated Wallet application.

iOS |

iOS 14.7 is now available, here’s why you should update

Apple releases iOS 14.7 to the public with MagSafe Battery Pack support, ability to combine Apple Card accounts, more

iPhone: How to enable and disable iCloud Private Relay in iOS 15

Apple clarifies which devices support Apple Music Spatial Audio with built-in speakers

Comment: How new features in iOS 15 helped when my iPhone 12 was stolen

iOS 15: Here are the devices that support Find My when turned off

iPhone |

Report: active zero-click iMessage exploit in the wild targeting iPhones running the latest software, used against activists and journalists

You can check your iPhone for Pegasus spyware (unlikely as it is)

Apple releases first AirPods Pro firmware beta for developers – here’s how to install it

Wedbush reiterates 1TB iPhone 13 claim; keynote third week of September

First impressions: Apple’s MagSafe battery pack isn’t perfect, but you’ll probably still want to get one

Next-gen AirPods enter production in August; 5G iPhone SE will replace iPhone mini next year

Digitimes: AirPods 3 likely to launch alongside iPhone 13 in September

Astronomer shows stunning Milky Way iPhone photo

New photos show our first real-world look at Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

Apple defends iPhone security amid NSO’s Pegasus zero-click iMessage exploit

MagSafe Battery Pack teardown reveals internal design with two-cell battery

Apple publishes full details of security fixes in iOS 14.7 and iPadOS 14.7

Apple Watch |

Apple releases watchOS 7.6 with ECG support in 30 more regions

iPhone doesn’t unlock your Apple Watch after updating to iOS 14.7? It’s not just you…

Hands-on: Making custom Apple Watch health complications with ‘Complication Lab’

Here are all the countries that now support ECG app on Apple Watch with watchOS 7.6

Apple TV and HomePod |

HBO officially shuts down its Apple TV Channel, cutting off HBO Max access for some users [U: Promo from Apple]

Apple TV Foundation adaption commissioned after one-sentence pitch

Verizon launching new Fios TV app for Apple TV this week

Mac |

Exclusive: Apple testing new external display with a dedicated A13 chip and Neural Engine

Kuo: Apple to announce new MacBook Air with 13-inch Mini-LED display in mid-2022

Gurman: MacBook Pro with miniLED display coming between September-November

XLoader malware infects Macs now; collects keystrokes, screenshots, and more

Apple releases macOS 11.5 with security fixes, Podcasts app improvements, more

iPad |

Exclusive: Apple planning redesigned iPad mini with A15 processor, USB-C port, more

Apple releases iPadOS 14.7 to the public with Home app upgrades and more

Poll: What feature of the rumored new iPad mini are you most excited about?

Apps |

WhatsApp rolling out new calling interface for iPhone users

Twitter for iOS begins testing dislike button for some users

Clubhouse no longer invite-only as waitlist reportedly nears 10 million people

Apple Stores |

Shopping guide: The ultimate directory of home furnishings in virtual Apple keynotes

Public sculpture coming to Apple Park Visitor Center next year invites you to tour the world’s deserts

AAPL Company |

YouTuber sends AirTag to Tim Cook, and Apple returns it with a letter

Apple updates Leadership website to officially add Stella Low as its new VP of communications

This week’s top videos |

iOS 15 beta 3 Changes / Features – Safari Tweaks!

9to5Mac Daily |

9to5Mac Daily: July 22, 2021 – iOS 15 Find My upgrades, iPhone activations

9to5Mac Daily: July 21, 2021 – AirPods Pro beta and more

9to5Mac Daily: July 20, 2021 – iPad mini specs, Apple postpones return to work plan

9to5Mac Daily: July 19, 2021 – Apple Car exec, MacBook Pro rumors

9to5Mac Happy Hour Podcast |

This week on 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour Zac and Benjamin discuss the practicalities and inconveniences of of the MagSafe Battery Pack, the fears surrounding the Pegasus zero-click malware affecting iPhones around the world, and some new possible new services initiatives include TV+ live sports and Apple Pay Later financing.

Stacktrace Podcast |

John and Rambo discuss the recent announcement of GitHub Copilot and the implications that such a tool could have on the world of software development. Also, deciding between SwiftUI and UIKit on a component level, and the power of relaxation.

Apple @ Work Podcast |

