This week’s Black Ops Cold War update added PS5 DualSense Controller support for PC – VG247

By Stephany Nunneley



15 July 2021 21:17 GMT

Those who own a PS5 DulSense should know Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War now supports the controller on PC.

The Season 4 Reloaded update for Black Ops Cold War stealthily added DualSense support on PC today, though the feature wasn’t included in the patch notes, apparently.

With the controller, the game now also supports haptics, but, should you not be interested in trigger haptics, you can turn them off in the game’s setting under the “Controller” tab (thanks, reddit [1] [2]).

Today’s update also includes the 6v6 map Rush, new weapons, new multiplayer modes, new league play rewards, prestige ship content, another operator, and more.

And also, there’s the Zombies content for the game, Mauer Der Toten, and later in the season, a more youthful version of Requiem’s Grigori Weaver will become a playable Operator in Zombies, multiplayer, and Warzone in the upcoming Tracer Pack: Weaver Operator Bundle in the Store.

Other updates are also planned for Dead Ops Arcade 3, including the new first-person solo Advanced Start playlist, the addition of “Mama’s” “Armory Basket,” plus several gameplay adjustments and stability fixes.