This week we interviewed Frank Gehry about his Luma Arles tower – Dezeen

This week on Dezeen, we spoke to Frank Gehry about the environmental performance of his latest project, The Tower in the French town of Arles.

In an exclusive interview with Dezeen, the 92-year-old Canadian-American architect said The Tower responds to concerns about the carbon footprint of architecture.

“We fit into it,” he said. “But I can’t explain it. I respond to every fucking detail of the time we’re in with the people we live with, in this place.”

Iwan Baan photographs Frank Gehry’s Luma Arles tower

Following the opening of The Tower last week, architectural photographer Iwan Baan took photos of the building.

Baan’s photos show the distinctive stainless steel tower rising above the Luma Arles arts campus in the town of Arles.

Hemp “more effective than trees” at sequestering carbon says Cambridge researcher

We continued our carbon revolution series with a pair of stories focused on hemp, which can capture atmospheric carbon twice as effectively as forests, according to Cambridge University researcher Darshil Shah.

However, the use of hemp in architecture and design is being held back by “ridiculous” rules, a UK farmer who a house made from the material told Dezeen.

As part of the series, we also interviewed Pakistani architect Yasmeen Lari who said that using “ancient wisdoms and techniques” can lead to carbon-neutral buildings.

Antepavilion building “smashed up” and staff arrested in police raid on design workshops

In the UK, police raided the building that hosts London’s annual Antepavilion architecture commission and arrested a number of its staff.

A UNESCO report also revealed that Liverpool is set to lose its World Heritage status due to the planned construction waterfront developments that are “eroding the integrity” of the site.

Kéré Architecture uses local clay to construct Burkina Institute of Technology

This week Burkinabe architect Diébédo Francis Kéré unveiled a pair of recently completed education projects.

In western Africa, his studio built a university in Burkina Faso, with walls made from locally sourced clay and screens of eucalyptus wood.

The studio also revealed a campus for non-profit organisation Learning Lions on the banks of Lake Turkana in Kenya.

Helen & Hard hangs Woodnest treehouses from pine trees above Norwegian fjord

Popular projects this week included a treehouse overlooking a fjord in Norway, a brick house inserted into a stone ruin in Portugal and a Corten extension to the Manchester Jewish Museum.

Our lookbook this week focused on L-shaped kitchens.

This week on Dezeen is our regular roundup of the week’s top news stories. Subscribe to our newsletters to be sure you don’t miss anything.