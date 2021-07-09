Home Technology This Week on Apple Music launches with bite-sized video recaps – 9to5Mac
This Week on Apple Music launches with bite-sized video recaps

A new video series on Apple Music has debuted to help you keep on top of the “latest and greatest in music,” snippets from notable artist interviews, and more.

This Week on Apple Music launched today as a short video series recapping the five most important releases, interviews, and other news happening in the music industry.

The first two-minute episode is hosted by Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen and it sounds like the weekly video recap will rotate in other hosts too.

You can find the full first episode of This Week on Apple Music featured in the top row of the app’s Browse tab. You can also “Love” the first episode (under the … icon) to see it suggested in your Listen Now tab in the future.

And check out a shortened version of this week’s episode below:

