‘This Video Made Me Cry’ -laws Gets Pranked Their Son Who Visited Them For The First Time In 4 Years (VIDEO)

Nathaniel Bassey, a gospel singer, released a video of his in-laws’ endearing response to being pranked by their oldest son during their first visit since moving to Canada four years prior.

In an Instagram post, Bassey claimed that he had explained his strategy to his wife, which called for his brother-in-law to pose as “Doctor Albert” and visit his mother to perform medical missions.

The singer’s brother-in-law went ahead with the plan and didn’t take it off until he had taken his mother’s blood pressure. The moment the mask was removed, his parents’ smiles were pretty lovely.

The singer’s mother-in-law reclined in disbelief before giving her son a bear embrace as the singer’s father-in-law rested his head on the dining room table and laughed heartily.

Nathaniel Bassey wrote;

“My parents in law were in town, unknown to them their children, my sisters and brother in law came to spring a surprise. But the big surprise was the visit of their eldest son Who’d been away in Canada for over 4 years.

“I sold my wife a plan to have him disguise as some doctor Albert who had been in town for a medical evangelism. And who was kind enough to examine her. Check out their reaction … Call it pranking your in-laws”

Reacting,

nikkilaoye wrote; Awww mama wan faint oo 😂😂😂fantastic surprise. God bless you all❤️❤️

maggieakd had this to say: This is soooo beautiful pastor Nat. But i was so scared when mummy acted like she had fainted. I was someone please hold her please. I guess she too gave you guys small drama😂

jaydeebjay commented; This just made me cried happily and then sad cos I wish I could do this to and with my mom but she’s no more…I miss you so much mum, you do not know.

