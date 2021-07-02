Home ENTERTAINMENT “This time last year I was homeless” – Popular Nigerian Comic Masquerade, Kuye Adegoke, writes as he finally Builds himself A House (Video)
"This time last year I was homeless" – Popular Nigerian Comic Masquerade, Kuye Adegoke, writes as he finally Builds himself A House (Video)

A popular Instagram comedian who goes by the stage name, Egungun, has taken to his social media page to celebrate moving into his own house.

According to the comedian, about a year ago, he was barely a squatter and he had no hope because he could barely stay at one place at a time, however, God has changed his situation.

He shared the video with a caption that read ;

BY THIS TIME LAST YEAR I WAS SQUATTING WITH POEPLE AND I WAS CHASED SEVERALLY 😭 NO HOUSE , NO HOPE , I Kept on believing in myself EVEN TO EAT SELF NA PROBLEM , eating once a Day was my hobby , but withIN 6 monthS my story was tuRNED around , GOD IS THE GREATEST , I’m a landlord of 5 BEDROKM FLAT NOW 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Thank you Almighty GOD FOR THIS , it has not been easy , Today is my baby birthday @pashotah and today We are opening our house , I give thanks to you theee and people who supported me

Thank you Almighty GOD FOR THIS , it has not been easy , Today is my baby birthday @pashotah and today We are opening our house , I give thanks to you theee and people who supported me

