This stunning MacBook Air concept will have you ditching your old one in a flash – iMore

- Apple is rumored to have a new redesign in the works for the MacBook Air and this concept is based on previous rumors.
- The return of MagSafe is one feature that will surely be well received.
Apple is already rumored to be working on a redesigned MacBook Air with super-speedy Apple silicon inside and this new concept imagines what that could look like. Spoiler: it looks pretty sweet!
Leaker Jon Prosser has already given us a look at what the new MacBook Air could look like, but this new concept video gives us another idea of what the machine could offer. That includes a squared-off look, doing away with the famous tapered look of MacBook Airs of yesteryear. The overall machine design would still be impossibly thin though, making this machine very much worthy of the MacBook Air name. I’d also imagine it to be just as light as it looks, too.
In terms of functionality, the machine is rumored to have a new Apple-designed M2 chip that will be faster and more core-laden than anything Apple has shipped to date. The concept also includes the return of MagSafe, a feature that many would argue should never have been taken away from Apple’s Mac lineup in the first place. It would be great to see it brought back.
If new rumors are true we can expect the Apple M2 and the new MacBook Air to arrive in the first half of next year, so time to start saving those pennies!
