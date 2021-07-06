This stunning MacBook Air concept will have you ditching your old one in a flash – iMore

Source: Devam Jengra

Apple is already rumored to be working on a redesigned MacBook Air with super-speedy Apple silicon inside and this new concept imagines what that could look like. Spoiler: it looks pretty sweet!

Leaker Jon Prosser has already given us a look at what the new MacBook Air could look like, but this new concept video gives us another idea of what the machine could offer. That includes a squared-off look, doing away with the famous tapered look of MacBook Airs of yesteryear. The overall machine design would still be impossibly thin though, making this machine very much worthy of the MacBook Air name. I’d also imagine it to be just as light as it looks, too.