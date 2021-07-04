This Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a massive $500 price cut at Best Buy’s 4th of July sale – TechRadar

The highly anticipated 4th of July sales event is live, and we’ve spotted a massive $500 discount on this 75-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get the Sony 75-inch X85J series 4K TV on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,199.99). That’s the lowest price we’ve found for the feature-packed 4K TV and a fantastic deal to snag from today’s 4th of July sales event.

See the full Best Buy 4th of July sale

4th of July TV deal

Sony 75-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $2,199.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy



Save $500 – This stunning Sony 75-inch 4K TV gets a massive $500 discount at Best Buy’s 4th of July TV sale event. That’s the best price we’ve found for the X85J series set, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor.



View Deal

This Sony 75-inch 4K TV has everything and more that you’d want in your dream big-screen TV. Sony’s X85J series TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor, which results in a super-smooth experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. The Google TV also features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control. As we’ve mentioned above, this is the best deal we’ve found and a fantastic price on a premium 75-inch 4K TV. Best Buy’s 4th of July sale ends tomorrow, so you should take advantage of this bargain now before it’s too late.

More 4th of July sales

Amazon: save up to 50% on tech, home, clothing, and more

save up to 50% on tech, home, clothing, and more Allswell: 15% off mattresses with code JULY4TH

15% off mattresses with code JULY4TH Best Buy: 4th of July appliance sale, save up to $1,000

4th of July appliance sale, save up to $1,000 Bear mattress: 25% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows

25% off sitewide + two free cloud pillows Casper: 4th of July sale, up to 30% off mattresses

4th of July sale, up to 30% off mattresses Cheap TVs: TV deals starting at just $69.99 at Best Buy

TV deals starting at just $69.99 at Best Buy Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% on mattress + free pillows and sheets

save 35% on mattress + free pillows and sheets Dell: laptop deals starting at $289.99

laptop deals starting at $289.99 DreamCloud: 4th of July sale, $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories

4th of July sale, $200 off mattresses + $399 in free accessories Emma: up to 35% off all mattresses sizes

up to 35% off all mattresses sizes Ghostbed : 4th of July sales event – 30% off mattresses + two luxury pillows

: 4th of July sales event – 30% off mattresses + two luxury pillows Home Depot: save up to $700 on major appliances

save up to $700 on major appliances HP : 4th of July laptop deals starting at $399.99

: 4th of July laptop deals starting at $399.99 Idle: 50% off all foam mattresses

50% off all foam mattresses Kohl’s: sitewide deals starting at just $6.99

sitewide deals starting at just $6.99 Layla : up to $200 off + two free pillows

: up to $200 off + two free pillows Lenovo: up to 70% off laptops + free shipping

up to 70% off laptops + free shipping Levi’s: extra 40% off sale styles

extra 40% off sale styles Lowe’s: up to 40% off appliances, tools, and patio furniture

up to 40% off appliances, tools, and patio furniture Lucid: cheap mattress deals starting at $159.99

cheap mattress deals starting at $159.99 Mattress Firm: up to 45% off mattresses at the 4th of July sales event

up to 45% off mattresses at the 4th of July sales event Nectar: save $400 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts

save $400 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts Overstock: 4th of July sale, 70% off sitewide + free shipping

4th of July sale, 70% off sitewide + free shipping Purple: free pillow and sheets with mattress purchase

free pillow and sheets with mattress purchase Saatva: $200 off luxury mattresses when you spend $975

$200 off luxury mattresses when you spend $975 Samsung: save up to 25% off home appliances

save up to 25% off home appliances Target: big savings on patio furniture, decor, planters, and more

big savings on patio furniture, decor, planters, and more Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on adjustable sets

save up to $500 on adjustable sets Tuft & Needle : 4th of July sale, up to 20% off sitewide

: 4th of July sale, up to 20% off sitewide Walmart: deals on TVs, patio furniture, laptops, and more

deals on TVs, patio furniture, laptops, and more Wayfair: 4th of July clearance, up to 65% off sitewide

See more tech deals with our roundup of the best 4th of July laptop deals and the best 4th of July TV sales.