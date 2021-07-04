This Sony 65-inch 4K TV gets a massive $500 price cut at Best Buy’s 4th of July sale – TechRadar

The highly anticipated 4th of July sales event is live, and we’ve spotted a massive $500 discount on this 75-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. For a limited time, you can get the Sony 75-inch X85J series 4K TV on sale for $1,699.99 (was $2,199.99). That’s the lowest price we’ve found for the feature-packed 4K TV and a fantastic deal to snag from today’s 4th of July sales event.
- See the full Best Buy 4th of July sale
4th of July TV deal
Sony 75-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV:
$2,199.99 $1,699.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 – This stunning Sony 75-inch 4K TV gets a massive $500 discount at Best Buy’s 4th of July TV sale event. That’s the best price we’ve found for the X85J series set, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor.
View Deal
This Sony 75-inch 4K TV has everything and more that you’d want in your dream big-screen TV. Sony’s X85J series TV delivers a stunning picture with life-like images thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor, which results in a super-smooth experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrasts. The Google TV also features smart capabilities for seamless streaming and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant for hands-free control.
As we’ve mentioned above, this is the best deal we’ve found and a fantastic price on a premium 75-inch 4K TV. Best Buy’s 4th of July sale ends tomorrow, so you should take advantage of this bargain now before it’s too late.
