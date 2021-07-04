This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11 – BetaNews

As excitement builds around the launch of Windows 11, eager computer users are scrambling to use utilities such as WhyNotWin11 and Win11SysCheck to see if their system is compatible and up to the job.

The biggest stumbling block is the requirement for TPM 2.0, and while Microsoft has indicated that some OEMs will — with approval — be able to bypass the need for TPM support. While this is not an option that will be available to the average user, it is possible to edit the registry to make it possible to install Windows 11 on a computer that does not have TPM 2.0.

The good news was shared by Bleeping Computer following a tip from Albacore. By editing the registry, you can bypass not only the TPM 2.0 requirement, but also the need for Secure Boot and 4GB of RAM. While you probably don’t really want to run Windows 11 on a computer that does not fully meet Microsoft’s minimum specs because of security and performance issues, it is a good way to try out the operating system in a virtual machine.

Use the following steps to install Windows 11 on an “incompatible” system:

Start the installation of Windows 11, wait for a “This PC can’t run Windows 11” message to appear and then pressing Shift + F10 At the command prompt, type regedit and press Enter Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SYSTEM Setup and create a new key called LabConfig Under this key, create a new DWORD (32-bit) value called BypassTPMCheck and set its value to 1 Create another new DWORD (32-bit) value called BypassRAMCheck and set its value to 1 Create a third new DWORD (32-bit) value called BypassSecureBootCheck and set its value to 1 Close the Registry Editor, type exit and hit Enter When you are returned to the Windows Setup screen, click the back arrow and then restart the installation process. You should find that you are able to install Windows 11

Comments on the Bleeping Computer article suggest that the hack is not working for everyone, but it still seems worth a try, even if it only means that you are able to use the Insider build of Windows 11 for the time being.