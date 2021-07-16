Home NEWS This operation has made millions impersonating Trump
This operation has made millions impersonating Trump

CNN’s KFile profiles a 34-year-old man who over the past three years has raised millions of dollars operating two political action committees that impersonated the Trump campaign. CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar have more.

