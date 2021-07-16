this-operation-has-made-millions-impersonating-trump

JUST WATCHED
Hear the operation that has made millions impersonating Trump
MUST WATCH
CNN’s KFile profiles a 34-year-old man who over the past three years has raised millions of dollars operating two political action committees that impersonated the Trump campaign. CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar have more.
Source: CNN
Politics of the Day (16 Videos)
New Day
CNN’s KFile profiles a 34-year-old man who over the past three years has raised millions of dollars operating two political action committees that impersonated the Trump campaign. CNN’s John Berman and Brianna Keilar have more.
Source: CNN