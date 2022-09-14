‘This One Fit Kidnap Me’ – Actress Peju Johnson Reacts To Explicit Messages A Married Cab Driver Sent Her

Nollywood actress Peju Johnson has posted the explicit messages she had from a married cab driver.According to the screenshot Peju shared, the cab driver can’t get enough of her beauty and body type. He revealed that getting in touch with the actress has been of great help to him.

He added that he is able to ‘wank’ and satisfy himself amorously with the photos and videos from the actress.

READ ALSO: I Urgently Need A Sugar Daddy Or A Benefit Boy, I’m Tired Of Paying Bills Alone – Actress Peju Johnson Cries Out

The cab driver wrote;

Well most time I looked at your status.. it helps me wank and by that it helps me relief my s** needs. You so sexy that I can’t control my labido. So this your sweet pix and videos does the work for me.

From the first we meet.. Been obsessive with you. And when I saw you in different movies I realised you an actress and it became serious on how obsessive I am with you.

See the actress’ chat with the driver below.

In other news, Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson has outlined the type of man she would settle down with and also opened up about her love and relationship life.

In a recent interview she granted, Peju Johnson indicated that she will not accept a man’s marriage proposal if he does not respect her or others.

Source; www.-

–