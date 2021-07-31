This New Jean-Claude Van Damme Action Flick Just Reached #3 on Netflix’s List of Top Movies – PureWow

Belgian actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme has been a star for years, taking a lead role in movies like Cyborg and Double Impact, and making some notable TV appearances along the way too (remember that Friends cameo?).

Now, the actor is returning for another action-packed flick, ﻿The Last Mercenary﻿, which was just released to Netflix this weekend. In the movie, Van Damme plays Richard Brumère, or “The Mist,” a former secret service agent who must come to his son’s rescue when he is wrongfully accused of drug trafficking.

In less than 24 hours, the movie has quickly jumped into Netflix’s list of top movies, where it is currently sitting at #3 (above all of those trending Twilight films). Check out the trailer below.