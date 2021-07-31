This New Jean-Claude Van Damme Action Flick Just Reached #3 on Netflix’s List of Top Movies – PureWow

Belgian actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme has been a star for years, taking a lead role in movies like Cyborg and Double Impact, and making some notable TV appearances along the way too (remember that Friends cameo?).
Now, the actor is returning for another action-packed flick, The Last Mercenary, which was just released to Netflix this weekend. In the movie, Van Damme plays Richard Brumère, or “The Mist,” a former secret service agent who must come to his son’s rescue when he is wrongfully accused of drug trafficking.
In less than 24 hours, the movie has quickly jumped into Netflix’s list of top movies, where it is currently sitting at #3 (above all of those trending Twilight films). Check out the trailer below.
In the clip, agents refer to Van Damme’s character as a “legend,” “elusive” and “the world’s most celebrated mercenary.” In Netflix’s official synopsis, they write: “A former French secret service special agent turned mercenary, is back in the saddle as the immunity he was granted 25 years earlier for his son Archibald is lifted. A mob operation threatens Archibald’s life. To save him, Richard will have to reach out to his old contacts, join forces with a bunch of reckless youngsters from the projects and an offbeat bureaucrat – but mostly find the courage to let Archibald know he’s his father.”
Alongside Van Damme, The Last Mercenary features a collection of French stars, including Eric Judor, Miou-Miou, Patrick Timsit, Alban Ivanov, Assa Sylla, Samir Decazza and Valérie Kaprisky. The movie was directed by David Charhon (On the Other Side of the Tracks).
We know what we’ll be watching this weekend.
