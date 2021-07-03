This Jennifer Aniston Doppelgänger Just Did a Rachel Green Impression & the Similarities Are Unreal – PureWow

Many TikTok users could’ve sworn the video was actually of Aniston. One user commented, “I actually thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!!” Another noticed a similarity to a different celebrity actress as well, saying, “Mix between Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate.” The @yahoolife account even commented and said, “Loved you in the Friends reunion!”

Since the video was posted three days ago, it has already racked up over 3 million views and 470k likes. Although Aniston has not made any comment on the video yet, one user wrote, “Someone tag Jennifer Aniston and get them together.”

Recently, Aniston discussed playing the character of Rachel Green in the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. With the series still fresh in everyone’s mind, it must’ve inspired Tranel to film the voiceover video.

Fingers crossed that we get to see Aniston meet up with her long lost twin.

