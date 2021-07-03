This Jennifer Aniston Doppelgänger Just Did a Rachel Green Impression & the Similarities Are Unreal – PureWow

Jennifer Aniston is about to have a Parent Trap moment with this TikTok user.
The user @she_plusthree on TikTok chose an audio from Season 3, Episode 11 of Friends, where Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, is venting about how much she hates her job. The user, Lisa Tranel, lip-synced an audio where Rachel says, “Oh, I wanna quit. But then I think I should stick it out. But then, I think: ‘Why would such a person stay in such a demeaning job just because it’s remotely related to the field they’re interested in.’”
While it’s unreal how much Tranel looks like Aniston, she also nails the facial expressions that the actress used during her run on the series.
Many TikTok users could’ve sworn the video was actually of Aniston. One user commented, “I actually thought it was Jennifer Aniston. Wow!!” Another noticed a similarity to a different celebrity actress as well, saying, “Mix between Jennifer Aniston and Christina Applegate.” The @yahoolife account even commented and said, “Loved you in the Friends reunion!”
Since the video was posted three days ago, it has already racked up over 3 million views and 470k likes. Although Aniston has not made any comment on the video yet, one user wrote, “Someone tag Jennifer Aniston and get them together.”
Recently, Aniston discussed playing the character of Rachel Green in the HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion. With the series still fresh in everyone’s mind, it must’ve inspired Tranel to film the voiceover video.
Fingers crossed that we get to see Aniston meet up with her long lost twin.
