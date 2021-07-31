WORLD NEWS ‘This Isn’t How We’re Supposed to Live’: Residents Flee as Dixie Fire Surges – The New York Times by admin July 31, 2021 written by admin July 31, 2021 Please enable JS and disable any ad blocker 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail admin previous post INTERVIEW: Joe Manchin says he’s ‘very much concerned’ about inflation and the national debt. He’s not committing to Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending plan yet. next post Celeb Dermatologist Dr. Alex Khadavi Arrested Following Anti-Gay Rant – TMZ You may also like Women in Film, ReFrame, and Time’s Up Call... July 31, 2021 US Navy says drone strike hit oil tanker... July 31, 2021 Tucker Carlson: Democrats and the CDC have been... July 31, 2021 23 injured when Green Line trolleys collide in... July 31, 2021 Katie Ledecky DOMINATES 800m free, closes Tokyo Olympics... July 31, 2021 Simone Biles Withdraws From 2 More Tokyo Olympics... July 31, 2021 ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Pulled From Paramount... July 31, 2021 ‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Las... July 31, 2021 Matt Damon reveals the one thing that has... July 31, 2021 Walmart forcing all workers to mask up, managers... July 31, 2021 Leave a Reply Cancel reply