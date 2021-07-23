this-is-why-i-need-to-fall-in-love:-reactions-as-simi-features-in-adekunle-gold’s-new-video

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, Simi and Adekunle Gold have given social media users something to talk about

Gold released the official music video for his hit song, Sinner, and he featured his wife as the love interest

Several internet users including celebrities have reacted to the video, many of whom are gushing over with love

It is no news that Simi and Adekunle Gold are the Chrissy Teigen and John Legend of Nigeria and just like the American couple, both have featured in Gold’s new music video.

The singer was the love interest in the music video.

Simi took to her Instagram page to share a few-seconds clip from the official video of Gold’s song, Sinner, and much to their surprise and excitement, she played the love interest to her beau.

Sharing the video, she wrote:

“For better, For Video Vixen.”

Watch the video below:

‘God when’

The video which has since gone viral, had several social media users gushing over with love.

Check out some comments below:

opeyemifamakin:

“Hope he sha paid you? Cuz no osho free for this video vixen work.”

isaacgeralds:

“Wow wow wow… let me go and grab my wife please!!! “

kie_kie__:

“Very good!!! Very what?!!! Very good!!!!! “

taymib:

“We go love oooo”

jemimaosunde:

” ❤️Adejare part 2 loading!!!! This is the content I signed up for my Dias “

official_ladyempress:

“God gimmi my own love naw… this is so beautiful “

siss.y.maya:

“You people should be calming down for single people sha”

marychukwuofficia:l

“This is why I need to Fall in love”

Walkie-talkie for the win

Simi’s relationship with her husband, Adekunle Gold is beautiful to see as they act like lovestruck teenagers.

In a post on her Instagram story channel, the Duduke crooner shared a video of a colourful walkie-talkie she got and she revealed that she got one for her husband too.

Noting that the only form she knows how to exist in is as a child, the mum of one revealed that she got the walkie-talkies to communicate with her husband if he is not in the same space with her in the house.

Source: .