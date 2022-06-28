“This is what God will want” – Singer Portable says as he visits new mother of twins, gifts her money (video)

Only days after controversial Nigerian singer Portable vowed to stop spraying money at fans and instead become more charitable to the less privileged who truly need the money, he paid a visit to a new mother who had just given birth to a set of twins and offered her financial assistance.

It would be recalled that the singer recently warned his fans not to chase after his car whenever they see him drive by.

Portable, who drives a white Range Rover and is known for spraying money at passersby, took to his Instagram page to read his riot act on Sunday, June 28.

He advised his fans to go and hustle to make their own money because, as from Sunday, he would stop spraying money or giving out money to people.

According to him, he would rather give money to the needy, widows, and children in his village than to his fans, whom he referred to as “thieves” and “wicked souls.”

True to his word, Portable visited a young lady who had just given birth to twins and gave her a decent sum of money.

In a video that was shared on his Instagram page, the Zazu Zeh star could be seen visiting the new mum in her home after she had been discharged from the hospital.

He offered prayers for the babies before handing cash to their mum and some other women who were present.

Sharing the video on his page, he wrote,

“MISSION STARTS. This is what God will wants as I visits those who really needs me , this is a video of newly born twins . Am so happy to keep giving cus its really Commandments”.

Watch video below,