“This is the last birthday you will bear this surname” – Actor, Alex Ekubo tells fiancée, Fancy Acholonu as he celebrates her on her 30th birthday

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo has taken to social media to celebrate his fiancée, Fancy Acholonu as she turns a new age today, July 26th.
In an heartfelt birthday message to his wife-to-be as she clocks 30, Alex reminded her that this would be her last birthday as a “Acholonu” as they are set to walk down the aisle in November.
Sharing a beautiful photo of her on his official Instagram page, she wrote,
“Happy 30th Birthday @fancyacholonu…This is the last birthday you will bear this surname. Incoming Mrs Ekubo ❤️ I’m so glad you came into this world, i’m even more glad you came into my world.
“Were you really born on this day? Or did you just drop down from Heaven as the beautiful Angel you are. I love you on your birthday, now forever & all the days in between. I’ll say the same thing to you now that I’ll say to you when you turn 100. You are the LOML.
P.s, For November, just have your bath & come through, I got EVERYTHING on lock.
Signed
Your Fiancé Incoming Husband