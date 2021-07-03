‘This is the Harry show’ – Kane & Maguire put England in control in Euro 2020 quarter-final vs Ukraine

The Three Lions are on easy street as they march towards the semi-finals and a Wembley date with Denmark

England’s passage to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 was virtually secure by the time they had played 50 minutes of their encounter with Ukraine.

Following Harry Kane’s early goal, the Three Lions tightened their grip on the match shortly after the break.

First, Harry Maguire headed home a Luke Shaw free kick, then shortly afterwards Kane was again on the scoresheet with a downward header from close range.

Naturally, it sparked a euphoric reaction on Twitter.

What was said?

This is the Harry-show!!!! Kane and Maguire 2-0 — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) July 3, 2021 HARRY MAGUIRE BEST CB IN THE WORLD — Trey (@UTDTrey) July 3, 2021 Shaw to Maguire. United through and through. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 3, 2021 Brilliant #Eng! I’m starting to think Gareth Southgate knows a bit more about football than the rest of us 🧐 Nailing it 👊🏻#EURO2020 #ENGUKR — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) July 3, 2021 I’m watching England in a knockout game… And I don’t have a tense, nervous headache. What is this madness? #ENGUKR — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) July 3, 2021

