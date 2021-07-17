Home NEWS This is the burden of leadership – Osinbajo on what must be done during crisis
NEWSNews Africa

This is the burden of leadership – Osinbajo on what must be done during crisis

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
this-is-the-burden-of-leadership-–-osinbajo-on-what-must-be-done-during-crisis

Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, has urged leaders to remain calm in the midst of adversity so that those being led will follow their example.

According to Osinbajo, this is the burden of leadership.

He made this assertion on Saturday while speaking at the 25th year anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

“It is in times of adversity or difficulty, or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well,” Osinbajo said.

According to him, “it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”

In the virtual keynote address, the VP added that “God knows all things; we must obey in faith even when we are afraid.

“This is the burden of leadership, especially leadership according to the principles of scripture.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Northern youths blast Senate for rejecting electronic transmission...

2023: Bamgbose tackles Arewa Youths for saying another...

Former Jigawa Gov, Ibrahim Aliyu is dead

Bandits’ leader sacks villagers in Zamfara, kidnaps 150...

My mum’s burial will make some people hungry...

Jigawa LG issues 30-day ultimatum to commercial sex...

Ngige to IPOB: Stop linking me to re-arrest...

Lagos amputee hawker buys new house, set to...

Nigerian Idol Winner Kingdom Gets Scholarship, Appointed Youth...

Electronic transmission of election results: PDP Reps’ walkout...

Leave a Reply