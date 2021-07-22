“This is pure oppression” – Hilarious reactions as Adekunle and Simi get intimate in new music video

Adekunle Gold has released the visuals for his latest single, Sinner, and he starred his wife, Simi, as his makeshift video vixen.

AG and Simi share a wonderful chemistry which fans adore and in the video they made sure they gave fans a touch of the romance they enjoy in their bedroom.

The couple couldn’t get their hands off each other in the video and some fans have hilariously dropped comments like “This na pure oppression”.

Toke Makinwa also took to the comment section to write ; Who will I make a sinner now

Watch the video below ;

