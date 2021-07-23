TL;DR Renders and specifications of the Motorola Edge 20 have leaked.

The phone is expected to feature the Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset, a 120Hz display, and a 108MP main camera.

We previously heard about the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Plus a few weeks back when the phones were spotted in a set of TENAA listings. Now high-resolution renders and key specifications of the standard Motorola Edge 20 have leaked thanks to serial tipsters PriceBaba and Steve Hemmerstoffer aka OnLeaks.

Unlike last year, the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Plus aren’t expected to be true-blue flagships featuring the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The latest leak suggests that the Edge 20 will be powered by the Snapdragon 778 chipset. The SoC is essentially a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 780 and offers major improvements compared to the Snapdragon 768G found on upper mid-range phones from last year.

Aside from the chipset, the latest leak also reveals that the Motorola Edge 20 will feature a 6.7-inch display with a 2,400 x 1,080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to pack 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage, upgradable to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone’s triple rear camera setup is believed to include a 108MP primary sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor, and an 8MP shooter. The package should be powered by a 4,000mAh battery, per the leak. Motorola Edge 20 design

Elsewhere, leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 20 show that the phone has a Bioreports News hole selfie camera in the center of a flat display. The power button seems to have an integrated fingerprint sensor and the phone is said to measure 169.1 x 75.5 x 8.9mm with a thickness of 11.6mm, including the rectangular camera bump. You can see the leaked renders of the Motorola Edge 20 in the images above. Related: The best Motorola phones you can get right now

There’s no word yet on the official launch date of the Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Plus, but given the timing of the leak, it shouldn’t be too far off.