‘this-is-in-lathrop’s-hands’:-sheriff’s-police-services-may-end-february-2022

If Anything Can Survive the China Security Crackdown, It’s Alibaba

There’s no denying that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is still an e-commerce giant in China. Yet, at the same time, the current market sentiment isn’t particularly positive towards BABA stock. Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com This is typical in the financial markets. A perfectly good company can be a darling one year, and then hated the next year. Informed investors should be able to recognize the difference between a business that’s actually in trouble and one that’s unloved for the moment but sh