‘this-is-in-lathrop’s-hands’:-sheriff’s-police-services-may-end-february-2022

-
Reuters
Celebrity chef Mario Batali agrees to $600,000 settlement over sexual harassment
Celebrity chef Mario Batali and his business partner have agreed to pay $600,000 to at least 20 former employees after an investigation found their Manhattan restaurants were rife with sexual harassment, the New York attorney general announced on Friday. The culture of unwanted groping, kissing, hugging, sexual advances and explicit comments at Babbo, Lupa and Del Posto broke New York human rights laws, Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. Del Posto closed in April.
-
Reuters
Russia sends COVID-19 aid to Cuba – defence ministry
Russia has sent a shipment of coronavirus-related humanitarian assistance to Cuba, including 1 million medical masks, the defence ministry said on Saturday, adding President Vladimir Putin had given instructions for the aid. Cuba, which kept coronavirus infections low last year, earlier this week reported the highest rate of contagion per capita in Latin America.
-
InvestorPlace
If Anything Can Survive the China Security Crackdown, It’s Alibaba
There’s no denying that Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is still an e-commerce giant in China. Yet, at the same time, the current market sentiment isn’t particularly positive towards BABA stock. Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com This is typical in the financial markets. A perfectly good company can be a darling one year, and then hated the next year. Informed investors should be able to recognize the difference between a business that’s actually in trouble and one that’s unloved for the moment but sh
-
The AV Club
Kevin Smith tells Comic-Con@Home why Teela is the center of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation
It’s been roughly two decades since He-Man, Orko, and Skeletor graced the small screen. But by the power of Grayskull, today, that changes. The Kevin Smith-created Masters Of The Universe: Revelations launched on Netflix today, so Smith hosted some of the cast for a Comic-Con@Home panel. Joining Smith was Chris Wood (He-Man), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Teela), Tiffany Smith (Andra), and Tony Todd (Scare Glow).
-
Reuters
Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.
-
ABC News Videos
‘Real Housewife’ Jen Shah under fire
The Salt Lake City reality TV star has been accused of allegedly orchestrating a telemarketing scam that specifically targeted seniors.
-
The Daily Beast
‘Avenge Her Murder’: The Grisly Killing of an Ex-Diplomat’s Daughter Ignites a Wave of Fury Worldwide
Zahra HaiderFour days after the headless body of a former Pakistani diplomat’s young daughter was discovered in Islamabad, her death has ignited a wave of fury across the globe and sparked calls for stronger protections for women in Pakistan. Near the Toronto waterfront, writer and activist Zahra Haider—who grew up with both the 27-year-old victim, Noor Mukadam, and her alleged killer, Zahir Jaffer—hosted a vigil in Queen’s Park on Friday night. Haider opened the vigil with a quote from writer M