‘This Is How They Meant By Breaking The 8 oo’ – Kwaw Kese Reacts As A Dollar Hits GHC 8

Ghanaian musician, Emmanuel Botchwey who is known as Kwaw Kese has reacted after a dollar crossed the GHC 8 mark.The award-winning musician reacted to this in a recent post he made on his verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter.

Sharing a screenshot of the exchange rate, he wrote;

“This is how they meant by breaking the 8 oo… 🤣🤣🤣

It’s a #win for the politriktian”

In an earlier submission, Kwaw Kese chided Ghanaians for supporting the construction of the controversial cathedral instead of drainage systems.

One of the topics for debate at the moment is the money allocated to the building of the National Cathedral. According to reports, about GHc25 Million taxpayers’ money has been allocated for the building of the cathedral.

Another issue the country is facing is the reports of flooding in the busiest portions of Accra. A lot of people have lost their lives, properties, and loved ones due to the floodings that happen in Accra anytime it rains for over one hour.

Hiplife artiste Kwaw Kese has taken to his page to descend on Ghanaians who are supporting the course on the construction of the National Cathedral at a crucial time for the country. He described those supporting the agenda as “fools”.

According to the artist, what Ghana needs at the moment is drainage systems to prevent flooding in Accra. He added that anyone who wants a Cathedral should go to the church of Nicholas Duncan Williams, Action Chapel to worship.

Source: www.-

–