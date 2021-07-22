‘this-is-deadly-serious’:-pelosi-addresses-decision-to-reject-2-republicans-for-jan.-6-committee

-
Reuters
Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives Jim Jordan and Jim Banks, staunch defenders of former President Donald Trump, from serving on the panel investigating the Trump supporters who assaulted Congress in an attempt to stop it from certifying President Joe Biden’s election.
-
Associated Press
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe; GOP vows boycott
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision the Republican denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.” McCarthy said the GOP won’t participate in the investigation if Democrats won’t accept the members he appointed. Pelosi cited the “integrity” of the probe in refusing Wednesday to accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, picked by McCarthy to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan.
-
Reuters
Olympics-Swimming-U.S. comfortable with swimmer’s compliance after vaccine opt-out
A U.S. Olympic swimming gold medal prospect who declined a coronavirus vaccine has been strictly complying with health protocols while in Japan, as part of a team that is taking the measures seriously, a senior official said on Thursday. Michael Andrew has been widely criticised on social media in recent weeks after he opted out of the vaccine over concern about how he might react to it so close to the Tokyo Olympics, which start on Friday. Andrew has called it an educated decision and insisted he was not anti-vax.
-
Reuters
White House says in regular contact with Fox News over vaccine messaging
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she is in regular contact with the conservative news network Fox News about its coverage of the COVID-19 vaccine. Fox News commentators Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, as well as other news program hosts, have often cast doubt on the vaccines’ safety and efficacy to the network’s millions of viewers. Noting health official guidelines that encouraged masking and distancing even for vaccinated people in April, Carlson said of the vaccine: “So maybe it doesn’t work, and they’re simply not telling you that.”
-
The Guardian
Arizona’s sham audit rumbles on but could it backfire on Republicans?
The partisan election stunt in Maricopa county has inspired copycats across the US but some on the right are pushing back Arizona’s election ‘audit’: past its deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Photograph: Matt York/AP Happy Thursday. By all accounts, the election “audit” in Arizona is a failure – months past its initial deadline, potentially in violation of federal law and riddled with mistakes. Therefore, it’s unsurprising that the auditors are fightin
-
Associated Press
Western wildfires: California blaze crosses into Nevada
A Northern California wildfire crossed into Nevada, prompting new evacuations, but better weather has been helping crews battling the nation’s largest blaze in southern Oregon. The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe had burned more than 68 square miles (176 square kilometers) of timber and head-high chaparral in national forest land. It erupted July 4 and was one of nearly two dozen blazes sparked by lightning strikes.