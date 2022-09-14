“This Is All Shades Of Wrong”– Nigerians Blast Portable For Stripping To His Boxers In Front Of Statue Of Obafemi Awolowo While Campaigning For APC

Outlandish Nigerian artist, Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has come under fire from online users for performing virtually bare in public.Recently, the fast-growing star who has been the focus of media attention was spotted in Osun supporting the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Gboyega Oyetola, who is running for reelection, has Portable’s support for the party and endorsement.

Portable disrobed to his boxers in front of a memorial statue of the late Obafemi Awolowo, the first president of Nigeria.

Social media users have responded to their supposedly ‘disrespectful and appalling’ video by criticizing him for his impolite public behavior.

kennedyexcel wrote: “Wetin be this shebi na Agbero supporting his fellow agbero or werey campaigning for werey”

proudly_petite wrote: “all shades of wrong”

Portable Omolalomi, a well-known Afrobeat performer says that APC Presidential candidate Tinubu Bola has paid him to endorse him.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the Zazuu crooner also asked Nigerians to vote for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“If they pay you money, you have to work. I was once paid to insult Tinubu during the protests. That was a long time ago. Now, APC has said Akoi Tinubu.

“If they pay you, do your job, no ripping. When I was asked to insult Tinubu, I collected my money and did my job. Now Tinubu is the next. They’re the ones that gave me money, and I must do the work for the money I collected. Akoi APC,” he said in Yoruba.

