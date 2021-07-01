‘this-is-a-dream-come-true’:-soldier-qualifies-for-first-olympics-amid-record-heat-wave

Army Spc. Benard Keter achieved his dream of making the Olympics last week after he crossed the finish line of the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase qualifiers during the Pacific Northwest’s dangerous heat wave.

“This is a dream come true,” said Keter, after finishing the run at the U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, which spiked to 108 degrees Fahrenheit that weekend, with a time of 8:21.81.

“Everyone dreams of going to the Olympics, but getting to go as a soldier-athlete means everything to me,” he added.

Keter, a member of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program, finished second behind teammate and former soldier-athlete Hillary Bor — who finished with a time of 8:21.34.

“At the last 400 meters, when I saw we were making the team together, I used the same mentality we have in practice, ‘my teammate is right here, and we will finish it together,’” Keter said.

The duo will now be planning a trip to Toyko, Japan, where the 2020 Summer Olympic games will be held this year after they were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bor, who participated in the 2016 Olympic Games, said he was excited both he and his teammate qualified.

“This means a lot,” said Bor. “It is always a great feeling when you make the cut with your teammate, the person you train with every day. I am happy for Keter.”

Keter’s former coach, also the WCAP’s commander, Cpt. Robert Cheseret also lavished praise on the 29-year-old native of Nakuru, Kenya.

“He is always motivated, and his work ethic is phenomenal,” he said. “He was ranked No. 4 overall going into the trials, so I knew his chances of making the Olympic team were very good.”

Keter will participate in the 2020 Summer Games with 11 other WCAP Soldier-athletes:

• 1st Lt. Amber English, shooting

• Staff Sgt. Sandra Uptagrafft, shooting

• Staff Sgt. Nickolaus Mowrer, shooting

• Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks, para-swimming

• Staff Sgt. Naomi Graham, boxing

• Sgt. John Wayne Joss, para shooting

• Staff Sgt. Kevin Nguyen, para shooting

• Sgt. Amro Elgeziry, modern pentathlon

• Sgt. Samantha Schultz, modern pentathlon

• Sgt. Ildar Hafizov, wrestling

• Spc. Alejandro Sancho, wrestling

The 2020 Summer Olympic Games will begin on July 23 and run through August 8. The Paralympic Games start one month later, Aug. 23-Sept. 5.

