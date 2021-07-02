This Instagram-like feature may soon come to Twitter, with a twist – Times of India

Of late, there have been a lot of features that have reportedly been spotted or confirmed to be coming to

Twitter

. It is as if the social media tech giant is on a roll to slowly revamp the platform, one feature at a time.

The latest feature that has now come to light is the possibility to create a separate timeline for certain people only.

According to a report by TechCrunch, the company is exploring new designs that would allow users “control who can see their tweets and who ends up in their replies.”

The feature — called Trusted Friends — would work on the lines of Instagrams’ Close Friends feature where the app allows users to post Stories that are visible to only a selected few people of their choice. With Twitter, however, the feature will not be limited to posts that would disappear after 24 hours but would act like regular posts on the timeline that remain.

The report reveals that according to the company, the benefit of this private, “friends only” format could be that it would save people from the current options such as using multiple alternative accounts or toggling between public and protected tweets.

How will Trusted Friends feature work on Twitter

As per the screenshot spotted in the report, Twitter users will have the option to choose from ‘Everyone’ and ‘Trusted Friends’ right before they tweet and switching between them won’t be a lengthy process. Also, the tweets that will be posted for ‘Trusted Friends’ will come with a tag of the same in Green text to denote that.

