this-group-of-children-is-up-to-10-times-more-likely-to-drown-than-others,-a-report-finds

(CNN) Drowning is one of the leading causes of unintentional injury-related death for children ages 1 to 19 in the United States, but some children have a significantly higher chance of drowning than others.

Teenage boys ages 15 to 19 are 10 times more likely to drown than girls, according to a July report published by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The report said it could be due to multiple factors, including boys overestimating their swimming abilities more than girls or greater alcohol use among boys compared to girls.

“One only has to go to open water settings and watch how many males compared to females are in the water,” said Dr. Linda Quan, pediatric emergency medicine physician at Seattle Children’s Hospital and an author of the report.

About 75% of all children and teenage drowning victims are boys, the report said.