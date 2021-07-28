this-family-is-leaving-texas-because-of-anti-trans-bills

Leon Rey, a transgender boy from Texas, has a farewell message for Gov. Greg Abbott and other Republican legislators seeking to pass a raft of bans and restrictions aimed at trans youth in the state.
“If these laws were passed before I came out as transgender, I probably would not love myself and might not be alive,” Leon told The Daily Beast, via his mother Camille. “Sometimes, when people don’t love themselves, they kill themselves.”
Leon is determined to live a happy, full life. He loves basketball, swimming, and when he is older, he wants to be an engineer or a mathematician. But he has also heard other kids saying of trans children: “Freaks, all of you freaks.” Being transgender is hard, he recently said to his mother (their full, moving conversation is printed below).
“Is it hard because of being trans, or hard because of the way people treat you?” Camille asked her 8-year-old son.
“The way people treat me,” said Leon. “I need support.”
The impact of the debate around the so-far 47 anti-LGBTQ bills in Texas, many focused on trans youth’s access to gender-affirming health care and sports, has been so grave that families like the Reys are preparing to leave the state in favor of others that have anti-discrimination protections in order to keep their trans children happy, safe, and healthy. The Rey family will move to Maryland on Aug. 22; Leon will start third grade at his new school there on Aug. 30.
“Some people have said our decision has been forced. I disagree. I feel that I took a look at the situation, and made a decision,” Camille told The Daily Beast. “This is something I don’t want to deal with any more, and put my family through and my son through. I didn’t feel forced when I made the decision. The anti-trans bills in the state legislature here may not have become law this time. But they represented a threat, a possibility. It was more the sense that even if they don’t pass this time they’ll bring the bills back, and it just seemed a terrible way to live: to be in constant fear of the state government taking away our civil rights.”
“I’m going to miss all my friends, but I know Maryland is nicer and doesn’t have those laws,” Leon said.
When Rey heard about Arkansas passing a ban on gender-affirming health care in April—the first of its kind in the country, and recently blocked from taking effect—“I was like, ‘Oh crap. That means that’s coming here too.’ Sure enough, the bills started. In an instant I was throwing everything I have into fighting this. In that moment, I was trying to make Texas workable for us as a family. Like, ‘We’re not leaving. He’s going to need gender-affirming care. Puberty’s coming. These bills can’t happen.’
“We’ve evolved from this panic mode to fight to resolve. Just these bills being introduced is bad and harmful enough, and it’s time to go. I’m looking forward to our next adventure. We had our plans, but life had other plans, and that’s OK.”
Is Camille sad to leave Texas? “No, I’m not sad. I’m sad for the people who can’t leave.”
The bills in Texas were mirrored in hundreds of other anti-trans, anti-LGBTQ bills tabled in Republican legislatures across the country in the last session. As in Texas, those that did pass focused on access to trans youth health care and team sports, and the majority are now the subject of legal challenges.
Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, told The Daily Beast that Republican legislators had tried to push through over 30 anti-LGBTQ bills in the regular legislative session from January to the end of May, and 17 in the special session this month—which became national news when Texas House Democrats left the state and headed to Washington D.C. in order to scupper the passage of Republicans’ so-called “election integrity” legislation. None of the proposed trans bans or restrictions has so far made it into law.
Two special session bills, SB 2 and SB 32, which were authored by Texas state Sen. Charles Perry, would ban trans athletes from the sports teams of their gender, and were passed in committee during the special session. “If you’re born a male or born a female, nothing can change that,” Perry said. Perry did not return requests from The Daily Beast for comment.
Other proposed bills in the special session include ones that would ban trans youth from receiving gender-affirming care, and mental health-care providers from providing care to youth considered “inconsistent with the child’s biological sex.”
With the Texas Democrats still in absentia in D.C., the anti-trans bills have stalled—for the moment. Just over a week ago, Abbott said he had a plan to pass a ban on gender-affirming health care, “And it’s about a finished product as we speak right now and may be announced as soon as this week,” he told a radio interview. In the regular session, the Texas Senate passed a bill doing the same, but it didn’t pass the House.
Abbott did not return requests from The Daily Beast for clarification about his proposed plan—as well as a number of other questions about the number and nature of the trans-related bans and restrictions he is seeking to make state law. “Governor Abbott has also said he would call a second special session if he needed to,” said Martinez.
Although Abbott did not respond to The Daily Beast’s requests for comment, in April he said on Fox News, “For five years, the University Interscholastic League in Texas has had a rule in place prohibiting boys from playing girls in girls’ sports. But the Texas Legislature is working on a bill to codify that, which I will sign.” (SB 29 was killed in May, before Perry’s variant was revived for the special session.)
In 2017, when trying to push through “a bathroom bill” widely condemned by businesses and advocacy groups, Abbott said he wanted a bathroom bill that “at a minimum… protects the privacy of our children in public schools.” The widely condemned SB 6 failed, and Abbott said a year later such a ban was no longer a priority. Three years on, he seems to have once again has identified trans rights as red meat for the Republican base.
Sen. Perry, who in this year’s regular session authored SB 1646, a bill which classified gender-affirming health care as child abuse, said in the Senate: “Those [decisions] should be left to when that child are mature enough in adulthood to understand the consequences of those decisions,” adding, “I’m asking, why do we want to do it when children can’t understand or comprehend the consequences of doing it. Let them be 18 and above, so they can probably understand… what it really means to do it. And they can go forward.”
“It’s just an effort to preserve the tradition, the history, and provide safe competition for women with their biological peer group,” Perry has said about his attempts to legislatively prevent trans kids from playing on teams according to their gender identity.
State Rep. Diego Bernal, who represents central San Antonio’s District 123, told The Daily Beast he had spoken to many Republican colleagues, who claim to him in private that they do not want to target trans kids personally, but are doing so politically and publicly for the sake of their own legislative careers. Bernal said many do not support the bills, but vote for them anyway. The lives of trans youth in Texas, said Bernal, are being imperiled because of their political ambitions.
Rep. Bernal is one of the Democrats who remains in Washington, determined to scupper Gov. Abbott and Republicans’ special session bills.
“It’s hard being away from home, being away from my daughter,” Bernal told The Daily Beast. “But we didn’t have a lot of options left.” Bernal said he hopes the Dems’ actions will help “buy time” to think of alternative options to Texas Republicans’ aims. He accepts that it may not work out, he said, “But we’re in the race. Whether we’re at the beginning, middle, or end of the relay remains to be seen.”
The Texas Republican animus towards trans kids seems to have come from “some sort of political edict, from a greater political power than themselves—whether it’s Donald Trump or a think tank or a polling organization,” said Bernal. “The phrase people use in the legislature is ‘Vote your district,’ i.e. when all else fails, vote the way your district would want you to. I asked my Republican colleagues about the trans bills, ‘Can you identify one instance with this issue arising in your district?’ To a person, they all said ‘No,’ to which I said, ‘Then what are you doing this for?’ Their answer is: ‘I really don’t like this. I wish I didn’t have to, but I have to or I’ll get primaried.’
“Their number one priority as legislators is just to self-perpetuate, or ‘What can I do to continue to do this?’ Actual governing I’m not sure is even second place for them. It is definitely not first.”
Rep. Bernal said the testimonies of trans kids, parents like Camille Rey, and other allies had “100 percent” pierced Republicans’ hearts and minds. “They’d say to me afterwards, ‘I wish I didn’t have to do this. We shouldn’t have to do this. We have other things to focus on. But once this comes to committee, then to the floor, I have to vote for it. I don’t have a choice at that point.’ They are choosing their re-election over the well-being of these children, which I have zero respect for,” Bernal said.
“This is not who we should be. When you start making decisions that fly in the face of your conscience because you want to stay in office, you’re obviously in office for the wrong reasons. If you’re not able to make a tough vote, or a tough decision, you might as well be a factory robot doing as you are programmed to do. There’s no independent thought, no heart, no defiance. There’s just compete compliance. That can’t be who we are. We’re talking about kids, man. These are children.”
Asked if his Republican colleagues showed any signs of regret over their actions, Rep. Bernal said, “I couldn’t tell you how much their vote haunts them after the fact, but it bothers them enough to come to me—someone who has passed anti-discrimination ordinances at the city level as a council person and then who has consistently filed anti-discrimination legislation in the House—and tell me how much it bothers them. But at the end of day they still do it. They’ll say, ‘Diego, if I don’t vote this way, I’m going to get primaried, and you’ll end up with someone worse.’
“And I say to them, ‘But if you vote for these bills anyway, what’s the difference?’ If any Texas Republican voted in the way their conscience held them to, and what they revealed in private conversation with me, not only would our state look a lot different, the Republican party’s policies would look a lot different too. This is all some sort of bulls**t virtue-signaling to the base.”
“To hear him say he didn’t love himself was quite a shock”
If Texas Republicans are behaving with the blithe political venality Rep. Bernal identifies, their actions are anything but trivial. The real-world consequences are severe.
Camille, a science writer, says the Rey family (which also includes husband Homero, daughter Alexandra, 12, son Gabriel, 17, and Camille’s father Luis Mojica Jr.) became aware of Leon’s transition two years ago when he began to wear short hair and boys’ clothes. Since then, his parents have allowed him to change his name to a boy’s name, and change his pronouns.
She recalled that Leon had overheard Camille talking to Alexandra, her 12-year old daughter. “I was trying to impress upon her about loving herself and Leon pipes up, ‘I don’t love myself.’ Of course, as a mother of a 7-year-old, you think ‘What?’ It was very surprising to hear that from him. He was a very outgoing kid, very active. He used to run all over the neighborhood, climbing trees with the other kids. In some ways he was the most gregarious member of the family. To hear him say he didn’t love himself was quite a shock.”