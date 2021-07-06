this-could-be-democrats’-kryptonite-in-2022

(CNN) Republicans plotting to retake the majority in the House and Senate next November may well have found the issue that could make that happen: Crime.

“It’s past time radical socialists look in the mirror, begin to understand the importance of law and order, respect their fellow man (including those serving in law enforcement), and realize that their calls to defund the police are dangerous and foolish,” wrote Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall in an op-ed that ran in the Washington Examiner on Monday. “At a time of rising violent crime in cities across the country, we need more support for our front-line heroes, not less.”

Marshall’s rhetoric apes that of the broader Republican Party, which has seized on criticism of law enforcement — and, in some corners of the Democratic Party, calls to either defund police departments or reallocate their resources — as a way to cast the ruling party in Washington as deeply out-of-touch with the average American. (In April, following the death of Daunte Wright, Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib tweeted this: “No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can’t be reformed.”)

(Sidebar: Republicans have been far less vocal about the more than 100 police officers who were injured by largely pro-Trump rioters during the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.)

The political fight over police reform began in earnest last summer when, following the death of George Floyd, there were Black Lives Matter protests around the country aimed at highlighting the racial inequities in policing. The circumstances surrounding Floyd’s death, coupled with a spate of other incidents in which Black Americans died while in police custody led to a groundswell of support — especially among liberals — for serious reform of policing practices in the country.