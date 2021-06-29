this-company-says-no-one-should-work-from-the-office-five-days-a-week

New York (CNN Business) Some companies can’t wait to get to get their employees back to the office full-time. Synchrony Financial is not one of them.

Synchrony (SYF), America’s largest store credit card company, is not allowing employees to return to the office five days a week even as the pandemic winds down.

Almost everyone, including Synchrony’s senior executives, will work from home at least a few days a week.

“This is Synchrony’s new way of working going forward,” a spokesperson for the company said in an email. “Prior to the pandemic, we believed certain jobs could only be done in a traditional office setting. We were wrong.”

The move, previously reported by Bloomberg News, shows how companies within the same industry are sometimes taking different approaches to virtual work.