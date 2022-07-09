Home Business This Auto CEO Won’t Put Remote Work in Reverse
This Auto CEO Won’t Put Remote Work in Reverse

For one week each month Carlos Tavares runs a global auto giant from his living room in Lisbon, surrounded by his grandchildren. The Portuguese executive started working this way long before Covid-19 started, and he expects it to continue once the pandemic is over.

As chief executive of Stellantis NV, Mr. Tavares is responsible for some of the world’s best-known automobile brands: Jeep, Dodge, Alfa Romeo and Maserati. He took charge following the 2021 union of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Peugeot maker PSA Group, which Mr. Tavares had run since 2014. He got his start in the industry more than four decades ago with French auto giant Renault.

