This app can scan a pile of Lego bricks and tell you what to build

(Pocket-lint) – This clever new app could be an answer for you if – like us – there is a big box or pile of unsorted Lego bricks in your home. 

The app, called Brickit, isn’t built by Lego but by some clever fans who have used computer vision tech in a clever way. It’ll rapidly analyse a pile of bricks to see what’s there and suggest projects that you have most or all of the bricks to build.

It’ll even point you to where in the pile particular elements are located which could be a game-changer for those who struggle to keep their sets in one piece. 

It’s currently available for iOS though Brickit says it will also launch an Android version in due course. 

The app works pretty rapidly but as TechCrunch suggests, would be even better with input from Lego itself, even going so far as to suggest that Lego should buy the app. After all, Lego would be able to team it with the inventories in Lego instructions provided with sets and you could then record what sets you had (data which would presumably be quite valuable to Lego itself). 

If only the pile of random Lego could be made to sort itself out… 

Writing by Dan Grabham.

