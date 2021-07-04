This 2002 VW Golf GTI Mk4 Has EIGHT Miles From New, and Is for Sale – autoevolution

Unless you didn’t pay attention to the title, it is the mileage that makes it so special, because according to the Silverstoneauctions listing, it has been driven only 8 miles (13 km) since new, even though it left the factory floor back in 2002.

This 19-year old Volkswagen Golf GTI is even rarer, because it is in the 25th Anniversary specification. The special edition was launched exclusively in Europe to celebrate the model’s 25th birthday, and was available in Diamond Black, Tornado Red, and Reflex Silver. The United States and Canada got the GTI 337 Edition, in the latter color only.

Both of them featured many extras unavailable in the regular GTI, such as the 18-inch BBS wheels, uprated brakes with red calipers, lowered sports suspension, Recaro seats wrapped in red and black, perforated leather look for the gearshift and handbrake levers, and a few other bits and bobs. Power is supplied by a 177 HP, 1.8-liter turbo-four.

The only downside to this particular Volkswagen Golf GTI 25th Anniversary Edition, which was first registered on October 1, 2002, is that it is in right-hand drive – unless you live in the UK, Australia, Japan, or other RHD markets and want to enjoy it on the road. The modern classic hot hatch is “indistinguishable from new”, the auction house states, and has one owner in the papers.

The car will hit the auction block on Saturday, July 31, at Silverstone, in the UK, and the winning bidder will also have to pay a 12.5% premium, plus tax.