They Will Labour Till They Die, God Will Not Make You Labourers – Tinubu Slams PDP, LP at APC Mega Rally In Osun

Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has attacked the opposition parties running against his group in the Osun governorship election on July 16, along with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), claiming that they will toil in vain until they pass away.On July 12, Tinubu made this statement while promoting the APC in Osun state. On July 16, there will be a governor’s election in the state of Osun.

The current governor, Gboyega Oyetola, is the flagbearer for the APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate is Ademola Adeleke (PDP). Other contenders include Goke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party, Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord, and Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party (LP) (SDP).

At the event, Tinubu called the PDP and LP “mushroom parties” and spoke against them.

“I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC. The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.

You’re next. We will be here till tomorrow. We will come back here for victory dance. Look at the trajectory of our lives. We make promises and fulfil them. We are the ones upholding the party, the Buhari party. Don’t answer the naysayers.”

