“They were to study engineering and medicine” – Father mourns his two teenage sons who were crushed to death by a truck on the same day in Delta.

A Nigerian man, identified as Wesley Anthony Ogheneruona Ojih, has been thrown into mourning following the deaths of his two teenage sons, who died in a motor accident on the same day.

Ojih’s sons, Favour Ogheneruona, 16, and Precious Ogheneruona, 14, were said to be on the same motorcycle when they had a fatal collision with a tipper lorry on the Owa-Okei Road, Owa, Delta State, which led to their deaths.

The unfortunate incident happened on May 24, 2022, and they were laid to rest in their hometown after a funeral service at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Agbor, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

The father of five, in an interview with Ika Weekly Newspaper, revealed that his first son was looking forward to studying engineering, while the second hoped to become a medical doctor before the age of 22.

“I had a total of five sons until I lost my first two sons, Precious and Favour Ogheneruona, to death; who had concluded their May/June WAEC examination and just started the NECO examination. They have only written Marketing and Physics Practical before the ugly incident that occurred on the 24th, of May 2022. “On that fateful day, they had no examination to write, so they decided to join their mother, my wife, and me on the farm at Otolokpo and by 1 pm, to go back to Agbor for their NECO thumbprinting. It was on their way back, between Owa Ekei and Owa Alero, that a big truck (tipper) crushed them to death. “Their death was a huge loss to us, as my first son was already anticipating studying Engineering, while the second one to become a medical doctor, before the age of twenty-two. “We loved our children so much; they were very obedient and are committed to our well-being of the family, even at their young age. They were working for us because they were envisaging that as they are working for us, we the parents will in turn would use those resources to send them to the University “The Bible said we should give God thanks in every situation of life, actually, it is better they died that way than becoming a nuisance to society and source of burden to us because the impact of the accident on them was tremendous.” He said.

