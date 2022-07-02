“They took my 50k worth of Kilishi” — Actor, Gbenro Ajibade laments as he reveals US has banned all forms of meat from Africa

Nollywood actor, Gbenro Ajibade has lamented bitterly after immigration authorities confiscated his N50k worth of Kilishi at the airport.

Taking to his Instastory on Saturday, July 2, the Atlanta-based actor who seemed to be returning to the US from Nigeria, disclosed that they took his kilishi because the United States has banned all forms of meat coming from Africa.

He wrote,

“They took all my kilishi at the airport!!!

Dear friends kilishi, dambo nama and all forms of meat has been banned from the United States coming in from AFRICA! They just took my 50k worth of kilishi. EVERYTHING!!!”

In December 2019, Gbenro Ajibade revealed that his marriage to Osas Ighodaro has been annulled.

The Actor was a guest on Rubbin’ minds, a Channels TV programme, with Ebuka.. and he revealed on the show that he and his, ‘now ex-wife’ are currently divorced and they are co-parenting their only child.

Remember in February 2019, Gbenro Ajibade called out Osas, accusing her of neglecting their child multiple times.

He revealed that Osas neglects their child for several all night partying and hangout with friends.

In this new interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gbenro revealed they are fully divorced and are co-parenting. When asked what is the situation with his marriage to Osas, he replied “We are not together anymore”,

When asked if they are separated or divorced, Gbenro said “Divorced”. He stated that they are fully divorced and have been for a while now.