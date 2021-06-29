they-might-have-been-abusing-their-parents:-yomi-fabiyi-reacts-to-nkechi-blessing-and-iyabo-ojo’s-suspension

Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing were recently banned from working with any filmmaker under the TAMPAN umbrella

Yomi Fabiyi who has been vocal since the Baba Ijesha molestation case has reacted to the news on social media

The actor noted that the culture of respect is important to some industries or institutions and anyone who finds an excuse to rubbish it is a curse

PAY ATTENTION: . is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has also taken to social media to react to Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing’s suspension from TAMPAN.

The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners of Nigeria (TAMPAN), in a recent meeting, gave the directive that filmmakers under the umbrella shouldn’t work with the actresses anymore.

Yomi Fabiyi says people should not make judgement on social media

Photo credit: @realyomifabiyi/@iyaboojofespris/@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

Social media does not affect judgment

Taking to his Instagram page, the actor in a lengthy post stated that in serious matters with a criminal undertone, people should stop relying on their discretion, jungle justice or social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Addressing how personally Nkechi Blessing and Iyabo Ojo took the Baba Ijesha matter and offended people in the process, Fabiyi said that they might have been insulting and abusing their parents.

He also said the same for people who have been indulging the actresses.

The activist continued by saying that over addiction and reliance on social media has made so many people reckless and they don’t care what they throw or say online about serious issues.

He talked about the importance of leaving things up to the law to sort out because social media does not affect judgment.

Fabiyi also advised people not to let their manners slip regardless of who they are dealing with.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Excerpt from his post read:

“In serious matters particularly with criminal undertone, stop relying on your own discretion, jungle justice, social media or emotions. Inform law enforcement, your lawyer and trust them to handle it. The COURT of LAW is a different ball game. Social Media and comment section easily follow the narrative the person posting want to play in people’s head and that will keep giving the politicians reasons to want to cage this vital tool aiding our freedom of expression. Don’t give them that chance.”

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

A lot of people took to the comment section in agreement with the actor’s statement. Read some reactions below:

Tunexyoba:

“Absolutely, people’s behaviours and utterances here on the gram tells it all about the kind of home they come from, you wouldn’t easily insult an elder online if you’ve not been insulting your parents for fun at home.”

Benji1bay:

“Social media is really misleading alot of people, it makes them think they can be a judge or put mouth into every issue.”

Kingsqweenpalace:

“I will still repeat it you all caused brouhaha on here, so if their suspension is based on baba Ijesha’s case you shouldn’t be left out. Moreover who are you to judge?”

Breeze_411:

“You’re amazing nobody can tell me otherwise.”

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact . instantly

Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing react to TAMPAN suspension

Following Iyabo and Nkechi’s suspension, a lot of people have reacted on social media with most Nigerians supporting the actresses who lent their voices when it was needed.

Not ones to back down in fear, the movie stars took to their respective Instagram pages to react to the association’s decision.

Iyabo Ojo reiterated that she can never be silenced. Nkechi Blessing, on the other hand, took to her Instagram story channel saying that she was not ready to give attention to irrelevant issues.

Source: . Nigeria