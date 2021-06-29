“They make millions off of it”: Charli D’Amelio publicly criticized by Sunny Hostin for “stealing” TikTok dances – Sportskeeda

Charli D’Amelio was recently called out once again after Sunny Hostin publicly criticized her for not giving credit to black creators after “stealing” their dances on TikTok.

The 17-year-old rose to fame in 2020 via TikTok, dancing her way to success. She has garnered over 100 million followers on the app and even has a drink at Dunkin Donuts called “The Charli.”

One of Charli D’Amelio’s first viral videos involved her, along with two other friends, dancing the “Renegade” challenge.

Charli D’Amelio gets exposed again

Once again, an old issue was brought to light when Sunny Hostin, a host from the daytime talk show “The View,” called out the TikToker for “misappropriating other people’s creative content.”

CALL OUT: Charli D’Amelio called out by ‘View’ host Sunny Hostin for making millions of dollars off stealing dances created by black creators. Sunny also calls out Addison Rae (she confuses her with Charli in clip) for stealing dances from black creators on Jimmy Fallon. pic.twitter.com/KJ29YpOiin — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021

Sunny started by complimenting black creators who have invented dances on TikTok.

“We’re seeing it big time now on TikTok with black creators. They create these incredible dances. They go viral, like the ‘Renegade’ dance, ‘Savage’ dance, the ‘Gitup’ challenge, and then you see white teenage women misappropriate it, and they make millions of dollars off of it.”

She then slammed Charli D’Amelio but mistook her for Addison Rae when discussing the latter’s talk show appearance in March:

“The prime example is Charli D’Amellio, who stole a lot of dance moves, I mean just stole them, then made three million dollars based on that. She even appeared on Jimmy Fallon and didn’t give credit to the creator[s].”

Fans across the internet agreed with this statement. At the same time, many were annoyed with the co-host for not only mispronouncing Charli D’Amelio’s last name but also neglecting to mention Addison Rae.

The original creator of the Renegade dance

In March, Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and other popular TikTokers were called out by fans after Addison’s appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she performed various dances that she did not invent.

Addison Rae came onto the former SNL member’s show to “teach” fans how to dance to songs such as “Savage Love” by Jason Derulo and more.

One dance, in particular, caught the audience’s attention.

The “Renegade” is a trendy TikTok dance created by Jalaiah Harmon, who Addison forgot to credit. It is considered one of the most famous challenges on the app.

Fans became upset when the late-night show failed to credit the original creators, such as Jalaiah, and instead praised Addison Rae, who merely danced. This caused a massive amount of backlash for the show, causing Jimmy Fallon to eventually add the creators’ names in the description section of the video.

Both Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have yet to formally apologize for not crediting the original creators.

